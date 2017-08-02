FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* El Paso Electric Co qtrly ‍operating revenues $251.8 million versus $217.9 million - SEC filing​

* El Paso Electric Co - on June 29 PUCT approved a settlement in Texas fuel reconciliation proceeding

* El Paso Electric-PUCT settlement provides reconciliation of $436.6 million fuel & purchased power costs incurred from April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2016

* El Paso Electric-results for quarter ended June 30 include $5.0 million, pre-tax increase to income reflecting settlement of Texas fuel reconciliation proceeding

* El Paso Electric Co - since co cannot predict outcome of Texas rate case at present time, co is not currently providing earnings guidance Source text: [bit.ly/2vnDUPv] Further company coverage:

