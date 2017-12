BRIEF-El Paso Electric Says Commission of Texas Approves Final Order in Rate Case

Dec 14 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co:

* EL PASO ELECTRIC - PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED A FINAL ORDER APPROVING UNCONTESTED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FILED WITH COMMISSION ON NOV 2

* EL PASO ELECTRIC SAYS WILL RECORD IMPACTS OF ORDER FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING PURPOSES IN Q4 OF 2017 - SEC FILING

* EL PASO ELECTRIC - THE UNCONTESTED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FILED WITH COMMISSION ON NOV 2 WAS REGARDING THE CO‘S RATE CASE PENDING BEFORE THE COMMISSION

* EL PASO ELECTRIC SAYS COMMISSION‘S FINAL ORDER PROVIDES, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FOR AN ANNUAL NON-FUEL BASE RATE INCREASE OF $14.5 MILLION

* EL PASO ELECTRIC - COMMISSION'S FINAL ORDER ORDER ALLOWS CO TO RECOVER REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH THE RELATION BACK OF RATES TO CONSUMPTION ON & AFTER JUL 18