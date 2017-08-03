FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share
August 3, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%​

* sees 2017 ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%​

* sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA of between $66.5 and $68.5 million​

* ‍is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

