BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%
* sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%
* sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $66.5 and $68.5 million
* is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: