BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Reports Court's Jury Verdict - SEC Filing

Dec 22 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:

* EL POLLO LOCO -ON DEC 11,COURT‘S JURY ENTERED VERDICT FINDING THAT CO “VIOLATED PURPORTED IMPLIED COVENANT OF GOOD FAITH AND FAIR DEALING” -SEC FILING

* EL POLLO LOCO - VERDICT ENTERED WHEN CO OPENED RESTAURANT OUTSIDE OF FRANCHISEE‘S CONTRACTUALLY ASSIGNED NON-EXCLUSIVE TERRITORY

* EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC - AN ASSESSMENT OF DAMAGES WILL BE MADE IN A SEPARATE TRIAL WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2BC8Pvs) Further company coverage: