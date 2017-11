Nov 10 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health:

* ELANCO, ARATANA ANNOUNCE POSITIVE OPINION ON GALLIPRANT® (GRAPIPRANT TABLETS) IN EUROPE

* CO, ARATANA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCED EMA‘S CVMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION TO RECOMMEND MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF GALLIPRANT IN EU

* FOLLOWING THE POSITIVE OPINION, EC WILL COMPLETE REGULATORY PROCESS FOR FINAL DECISION ON MARKETING AUTHORISATION IN EARLY 2018