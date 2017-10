Sept 29 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* H1 ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR 77,847 COMPARED TO EUR 0 IN FIRST HALF 2016​

* H1 ‍OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 1,976,839​

* ‍H1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 2,284,544 (COMPARED TO EUR 73,581 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016)​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 AS PUBLISHED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT​