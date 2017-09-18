BRIEF-Elbit Systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd -
* Elbit systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT
* Elbit Systems Ltd - Defense Cyber Intelligence and Cyber Security business will be integrated with Elbit Systems land
* Elbit Systems Ltd - Reorganization will become effective as of January 1, 2018
* Elbit Systems Ltd - C4i division and commercial cyber business will continue to operate under CYBERBIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: