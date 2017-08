Aug 9 (Reuters) - Elbit Vision Systems Ltd

* Elbit Vision Systems announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $2.3 million

* Elbit Vision Systems Ltd - qtrly ‍profit per share $0.09​

* Elbit Vision - ‍"have experienced some delays in several large orders from us, and we have seen a softer than expected market in China" in quarter​