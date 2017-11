Nov 13 (Reuters) - Elders Ltd:

* ‍FY statutory net profit after tax of $116.0 million, up $64.4 million from PCP​

* Final dividend of 7.5 cents per share, plus fully franked special dividend of 7.5 cents per share​

* FY revenue from continuing operations $1.60 billion, up 6 pct‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)