Dec 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍JONATHAN RUBENSTEIN TO RESIGN AS A DIRECTOR AND ROBERT GILMORE HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍GEORGE ALBINO, A SEASONED AND EXPERIENCED ECONOMIC GEOLOGIST, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN​

* ‍GILMORE WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR​