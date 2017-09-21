BRIEF-Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government

* Entered into dialogue with Greece’s MOE in respect to development of its unit, Hellas Gold S.A.‘s, Kassandra mine assets in Halkidiki

* “Remain confident” that arbitration process initiated last week by Greek government will be concluded in a “timely and efficient manner”​

* “We have decided to temporarily postpone our decision to place our assets in Halkidiki on care and maintenance”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: