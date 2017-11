BRIEF-Eldorado Gold provides an update on Greek investments

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Provides an update on greek investments

* Will move Skouries Development Project into care and maintenance​

* Dialogue continued with Greece’s MOE on development of unit Hellas Gold S.A.‘s, Kassandra Mine assets in Halkidiki​

* Greece’s “MOE has failed to issue amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries flotation plant​”

* Will re-assess its investment in Skouries project upon approval and receipt of required permits​