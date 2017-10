Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Eldorado Gold provides update on Greece

* Says ‍continues to evaluate all capital spending and development timelines at co’s projects in Greece​

* Says, ‍“at this time, commissioning at Olympias and reduced development works at Skouries are continuing​”

* Says,‍ "we have not yet received formal notice of arbitration and permits applied for remain unissued"​