BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from greek government
* Eldorado - co’s Greek unit got formal notice from Greece’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy initiating domestic arbitration
* Eldorado Gold - arbitration notice alleges that technical study for Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant in Stratoni Valley, submitted in Dec 2014, is “deficient”
* Eldorado Gold Corp - arbitration is pursuant to provisions of contract between Greek State & Hellas Gold
* Eldorado Gold - notice alleges technical study submitted in Dec 2014 is deficient; is in violation of transfer contract, environmental terms of project
* Eldorado Gold Corp - "We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal"