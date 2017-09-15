FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits
#Regulatory News
September 15, 2017 / 2:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

* Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​

* Says ‍at this time, remaining outstanding is issuance of amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​

* Says ‍remaining outstanding is issuance include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​

* Says upon receipt of required Skouries Permit, company will then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in greece​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

