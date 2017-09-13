FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives two permits in Greece
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives two permits in Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold announces Greece update

* Says ‍confirms it has received Olympias Operating Permit and modified electromechanical installation permit for Tailings Management Facility

* Says ‍Olympias Operating Permit is valid for a period of three years from date of issue​

* Says remaining outstanding is approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure, installation permits for paste plants at Olympias​

* Says another ‍remaining outstanding issue is amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​

* Says ‍company is also awaiting additional detail from Greek Government regarding pending arbitration process​

* Says remaining outstanding issues also include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​

* Says upon receipt of required permits, supportive Government open to talks on use of available technologies, co will re-assess investment options in Greece​

* Says Eldorado is “confident” that any potential arbitration will again demonstrate co’s “adherence to all applicable laws and regulations”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

