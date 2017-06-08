FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold responds to Greece
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold responds to Greece

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Eldorado Gold provides statement

* Eldorado Gold Corp- Eldorado Gold confirms it has not received formal notification or any details of any arbitration proceedings

* Eldorado Gold Corp- "at this time, eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan"

* Eldorado Gold Corp - Eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan

* Eldorado Gold Corp - consistently received positive decisions from Greece's council of state in 18 cases confirming integrity of its permits

* Eldorado Gold Corp - statement in response to statement posted on Greek Ministry of energy and environment's website on June 8 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.