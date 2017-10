Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* Eldorado Resorts Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* Unable to file 10-Q for quarter ended June 30 as co requires time to finalize financials to reflect accounting impact of Isle of Capri deal