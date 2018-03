March 1 (Reuters) - Elec & Eltek International Company Ltd :

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT $36.161 MILLION VERSUS $16.387 MILLION ‍​

* FY REVENUE $500.4 MILLION VERSUS $478.1 MILLION

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF $8.0 CENTS PER SHARE‍​