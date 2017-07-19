FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Electrolux raises North American market outlook
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Electrolux raises North American market outlook

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux President and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comments on the results for the second quarter 2017

* Says we expect total European market to be positive and confirm our outlook of around 1% growth in 2017.

* Says we increase our outlook for North American market and now expect market to grow by 3-4% in 2017 vs pvs forecast 2-3%

* Says with a good trend during first half of year, market for appliances in North America remains strong and we see favorable macro environment continuing to support demand

* Says ‍we expect organic sales contribution from volume, price and mix for full year to be slightly positive​

* Says market volumes in Brazil, Argentina and Chile improved slightly but macro and political uncertainty in Brazil remains

* Says ‍our efforts to drive cost efficiency continue and we now expect to deliver a net cost efficiency of SEK 2.3 bln for full year of 2017​

* Says ‍we confirm our expected negative impact from raw-material costs of SEK 1.4 bln for full year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.