Dec 12 (Reuters) - Electromed Inc:

* ELECTROMED INC - ON DEC 12, CO RENEWED ITS $2.5 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH VENTURE BANK PURSUANT TO RIDER TO BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT

* ELECTROMED INC - RENEWAL DOCUMENTS PROVIDE THAT LINE OF CREDIT WILL BE EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR AND MATURE ON DECEMBER 18, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2jBb4HN) Further company coverage: