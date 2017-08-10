FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging files for non-timely 10-Q
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* Electronics For Imaging says is assessing effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says expects to report material weakness in internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says co’s Audit Committee of Board conducting independent review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls

* Electronics For Imaging says retained independent professionals to assist in review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls Source text: (bit.ly/2fvHfpK) Further company coverage:

