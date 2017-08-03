FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging-postponing conference call for Q2 preliminary results to enable co to complete assessment of timing of recognition of revenue​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍assessment is related to certain transactions involving sales contract for one or more large format printers​

* Electronics For Imaging-in process of completing assessment of effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control on financial reporting​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the matter​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍also expects to report that EFI's disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍EFI may be unable to file its form 10-Q for Q2 of 2017 on a timely basis​

* Electronics For Imaging-‍audit committee of board is conducting independent review related to matter, retained independent professionals to assist in review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.