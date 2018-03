BRIEF-Elekta AB Q3 profit and orders top forecasts, cuts full-year margin target

March 2 (Reuters) - Elekta AB:

* Q3 ‍GROSS ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO SEK 3,833 M (3,653), AN INCREASE OF 9 PERCENT BASED ON CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND 5 PERCENT IN SEK​

* Q3 ‍TWO NEW ELEKTA UNITY ORDERS WERE BOOKED IN QUARTER​

* SAYS ‍WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO REACHING AN EBITA MARGIN OF OVER 20 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍THIS FISCAL YEAR WE EXPECT TO REACH AN EBITA MARGIN OF AROUND 19 PERCENT

* THE COMPANY HAS BEEN TARGETING AN EBITA MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT IN FISCAL YEAR 2017/18​

* REUTERS POLL: ELEKTA FISCAL Q3 ORDER INTAKE SEEN AT SEK 3,288 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITA AT SEK 483 MILLION