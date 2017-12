Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elekta AB CEO Richard Hausmann and CFo Gustaf Salford in a conference call with analysts and media:

* CEO SAYS OVERALL, THE UNITY RADIATION THERAPY PROJECT IS PROGRESSING VERY WELL

* CFO SAY SEES FULL-YEAR POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECT ON EBITA AT AROUND 150 MILLION SEK Y/Y

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS UNITY RADIATION THERAPY SYSTEM TO BE A SALES GROWTH DRIVER IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)