March 6, 2018 / 7:46 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Elekta to provide radiotherapy treatment planning system to Monaco hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ):

* ELEKTA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FRANCE’S CENTRE DE RADIOTHÉRAPIE ST LOUIS TO SUPPLY MONACO TREATMENT PLANNING SYSTEMS

* Officials at Centre de radiothérapie Saint Louis (Toulon, France) recently chose Elekta’s Monaco® high precision radiotherapy treatment planning system as the replacement system for its Pinnacle systems. The center currently has several Elekta linear accelerators and MOSAIQ® oncology information system. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

