Dec 13 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON MEDIA REPORTS SPECULATING POTENTIAL DEALS INVOLVING CO

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTIES ON VARIOUS STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL MATTERS

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - CO CONFIRMS RECEIVING VARIOUS SUGGESTIONS FROM SEVERAL SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING CO'S BUSINESS