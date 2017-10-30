FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elevate Credit Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.01​
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Elevate Credit Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Elevate Credit Inc

* Elevate credit - ‍for fy2017, expects total revenue of $670 million to $680 million, net income of $10 million to $15 million, adjusted ebitda of $90 million to $100 million​

* Elevate credit inc - ‍revenues for q3 of 2017 totaled $172.9 million, which was a 12.3% increase from $153.9 million for prior-year period​

* Elevate Credit Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $175.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $201.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $683.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2ltuZIL) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.