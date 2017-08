Aug 9 (Reuters) - E.L.F. Beauty Inc

* E.L.F. Beauty announces second quarter and first half 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 sales $55.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirmed its outlook for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $290.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S