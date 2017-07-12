FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eli lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation
July 12, 2017 / 2:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eli lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation

* Says as part of agreement, Cialis exclusivity is now expected to end at earliest on September 27, 2018.

* Says ‍as part of agreement, cialis exclusivity is now expected to end at earliest on September 27, 2018.​

* Says no change to company's 2017 financial guidance or mid-term expectations through remainder of decade as a result of this settlement​

* Says there will be no change to company's 2017 financial guidance or mid-term expectations through remainder of decade as a result of this settlement

* Says patent expiration for Adcirca still expected on Nov. 21, or on May 21, 2018, if U.S. FDA grants co's application for pediatric exclusivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

