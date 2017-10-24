BRIEF-Eli Lilly reports Q3 EPS $0.53

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly reports third-quarter results, announces strategic review of Elanco Animal Health
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22.4 billion to $22.7 billion
* Q3 revenue $5.658 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.52 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.25
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.73 to $1.83
* Reviewing strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health, including an initial public offering, merger, sale
* For Q3 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $514.5 million, which decreased 10 percent compared with Q3 of 2016
* Qtrly non-GAAP eps $1.05
* Qtrly Cymbalta sales $183.2 million versus $313.5 million
* Company’s worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q3 of 2017 was $127.2 million, an increase of 168 percent compared with Q3 of 2016
* Review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health may also include retention of the business
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.16, revenue view $22.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q3 of 2017, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $406.5 million
* Co will provide an update on review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health no later than middle of 2018
* Is exploring strategic options for Posilac, including seeking a buyer for molecule and its Augusta manufacturing site
* Sees no product supply risk or other significant financial impact at this time following hurricane Maria
* Charges related to U.S. voluntary early retirement program will be recognized in Q4 of 2017
* Charges in Q3 are also associated with severance costs incurred as a result of actions taken to reduce company’s cost structure
* Charges in Q3 are also associated with asset impairments related to lower projected revenue for Posilac