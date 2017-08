Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elio Motors Inc

* Elio Motors Inc files for IPO for $100 million - SEC filing‍​

* Elio Motors Inc - Applied to have common stock listed on Nasdaq global market under the symbol "ELIO"

* Elio Motors says Drexel Hamilton is underwriter to its IPO

* Elio Motors says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2vm0Wqg)