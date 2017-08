BRIEF-Elior Group announces several changes in the direction

July 26 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP:

* ANNOUNCES SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* PHILIPPE SALLE, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP, TO REMAIN DIRECTOR AND CEO

* PHILIPPE SALLE WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF BOARD ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO APPOINT GILLES COJAN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, TO TAKE UP OFFICE ON DAY OF PHILIPPE SALLE'S DEPARTURE

* PEDRO FONTANA, CURRENT CEO OF AREAS, APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF ELIOR GROUP GOING INTO EFFECT AS OF TODAY