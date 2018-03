March 5 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* AREAS WON CATERING CONTRACT TO MANAGE 15 NEW POINTS OF SALE AT BARCELONA-EL PRAT AIRPORT

* AREAS BECAME PRINCIPAL RETAIL OPERATOR AT BARCELONA-EL PRAT AIRPORT WITH TOTAL OF 29 POINTS OF SALE

* 15 POINTS OF SALE TO GENERATE TOTAL REVENUES OF CIRCA EUR 500 MILLION OVER NEXT 8 YRS OF THIS CONTRACT Source text: bit.ly/2D0bSJI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)