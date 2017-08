BRIEF-Elite Asset Management acquires Alfred Berg Finland entities

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ELITE VARAINHOITO OYJ:

* REG-ELITE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC ACQUIRES ALFRED BERG FINLAND ENTITIES AND BECOMES THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT'S INVESTMENT PRODUCTS IN FINLAND

* TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE 2018 EBITDA OF ELITE WITH APPROXIMATELY 2.5-3.0 MILLION EURO RESULTING IN AN ESTIMATED TOTAL EBITDA OF 5-6 MILLION EURO FOR 2018

* MAJOR PART OF ACQUISITION IS PAID BY ISSUING NEW A- AND B-SHARES TO SELLER, ALFRED BERG ASSET MANAGEMENT AB, MAKING BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT A 19% OWNER IN ELITE

* NON-RECURRING TRANSACTION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 2.5 MILLION EURO

* AS A RESULT OF EXPENSED NON-RECURRING COSTS RELATED TO TRANSACTION FULL YEAR 2017 EBITDA IS REVISED DOWNWARDS TO 1.1-1.6 MILLION EURO