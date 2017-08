June 20 (Reuters) - Elite Group Inc :

* Elite group, inc. To acquire working interest in permian basin oil wells

* Elite group inc - signing of a letter of intent to acquire a 75% working interest in 2 wells in permian basin of texas

* Elite group inc - lease is for 160 acres of land in gaines county

* Elite group inc - have arranged for funding for wells