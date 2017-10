Sept 20 (Reuters) - ELITE VARAINHOITO OYJ:

* ‍MADE AN INDICATIVE OFFER ACCORDING TO WHICH ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC BE TRANSFERRED TO A NON-UCITS FUND MANAGED BY ELITE‘S SUBSIDIARY​

* ‍PROPOSES THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ORAVA CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO DECIDE ON DELISTING ORAVA AND DISSOLVING COMPANY​