Feb 23 (Reuters) - ELK-Desa Resources Bhd:

* ANNOUNCES REDESIGNATION OF TEOH HOCK CHAI TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN FROM NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN‍​

* ‍REDESIGNATES TEOH SENG HUI​ AS CEO