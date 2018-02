Feb 23 (Reuters) - Equitable Financial Corp:

* ELKHORN PARTNERS LP - INTENDS TO NOMINATE WAYNE CADWALLADER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EQUITABLE FINANCIAL FOR ELECTION AT NEXT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING ‍​

* ELKHORN PARTNERS LP REPORTS 9.3 PERCENT STAKE IN EQUITABLE FINANCIAL CORP AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​