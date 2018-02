Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE​ $9.7 MILLION VERSUS $1.9 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS FIRST FRANKED DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

* HY TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $14.2 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION