Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ellerston Global Investments Ltd :

* ‍HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE A$8 MILLION, UP 75.48%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED 1.5 CENT PER FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARE

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARED 1 CENT PER FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARE

* HY ‍ REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 63.73 PERCENT TO A$11.8 MILLION