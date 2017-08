BRIEF-Ellie Mae Q2 earnings per share $0.52

July 27 (Reuters) - Ellie Mae Inc:

* Ellie Mae reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.41

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.47 to $1.50

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.22

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.16

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $104 million to $106 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $400 million to $405 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $120.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $438.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ellie mae inc - "beyond this year, we expect market to normalize and for our business to resume stronger growth"