Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit :

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* ‍BOOK VALUE OF $14.45 PER SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO A Q4 DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: