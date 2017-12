BRIEF-Elliott Advisors Says NXP Is Worth $135/Share On Intrinsic Standalone Basis​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors (UK):

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) SAYS RELEASED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS, PRESENTATION MAKING CASE IT BELIEVES NXP IS WORTH $135/SHARE ON INTRINSIC STANDALONE BASIS​

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) SAYS HAS RETAINED UBS INVESTMENT BANK AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO PERFORM A FINANCIAL ANALYSIS WITH RESPECT TO NXP​

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) SAYS ”BELIEVES QUALCOMM‘S OFFER OF $110 PER SHARE IS ACTING AS A CEILING ON NXP‘S VALUATION“”

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) SAYS FUNDS IT ADVISES COLLECTIVELY HOLD AN ECONOMIC INTEREST IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. OF ABOUT 6 PERCENT