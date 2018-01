BRIEF-Elliott Believes Qualcomm Can Deliver Value To Shareholders At Prices For NXP Higher Than $135/Share

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:

* ELLIOTT BELIEVES QUALCOMM CAN DELIVER VALUE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS AT PRICES FOR NXP HIGHER THAN $135 PER SHARE

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - RELEASED A LETTER TO NXP SHAREHOLDERS

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - SYNERGIES FROM ACQUISITION OF NXP BY QUALCOMM ALONE COULD CREATE “BETWEEN $19 AND $48 OF VALUE PER NXP SHARE”

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - BOTH QUALCOMM AND NXP SHAREHOLDERS STAND TO BENEFIT FROM "A CREDIBLE OFFER FOR NXP"