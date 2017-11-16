BRIEF-Elliott, Elliott International & EICA collectively combines economic exposure in MEDNAX

Nov 16 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc

* Elliott says Elliott, Elliott International & EICA collectively have combined economic exposure in MEDNAX of about 7.0% of stock as of Nov 6

* ‍Elliott​ Managemenet- believe MEDNAX Securities undervalued; seek to engage with MEDNAX management,board on strategic options,operational opportunities

* ‍Elliott​ Managemenet- may propose potential changes in operations, management, board, potential strategic transactions involving mednax, some assets, among others

* Elliott​ Management says intends to talk with MEDNAX's management about operational matters, including sale of MEDNAX or some of its businesses