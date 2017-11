Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc

* Elliott says On Nov 9, it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Cormedix - SEC filing

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, Elliott agreed to purchase 640 shares of Cormedix’s series f preferred stock for $640,000

* In addition, Elliott International agreed to purchase 1,360 series F preferred shares for about $1.4 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mmuOPV) Further company coverage: