2 months ago
BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
June 13, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Elliott -

* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson

* Elliott says, over past few weeks, BHP's shareholders have made clear that substantial and meaningful change is needed

* Elliott says shareholder frustration is understandable "considering BHP's sustained underperformance"

* Elliott says "appointment of a strong, experienced, and visionary chairperson would be a welcomed first step for BHP" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

