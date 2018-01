Jan 23 (Reuters) - Imperva Inc:

* IMPERVA INC - ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND EICA HAVE COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN IMPERVA OF ABOUT 8.4 PERCENT OF SHARES AS OF JAN 19 - SEC FILING

* IMPERVA - ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND EICA PREVIOUSLY HAD COMBINED EXPOSURE IN IMPERVA OF ABOUT 9.5 PERCENT OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Source text: (bit.ly/2DwolWZ) Further company coverage: