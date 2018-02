Feb 20 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* ELLIOTT WELCOMES QUALCOMM‘S INCREASED OFFER CONSIDERATION OF $127.50 PER NXP SHARE

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - “IN ELLIOTT‘S VIEW THERE IS A STRONG STRATEGIC RATIONALE FOR QUALCOMM TO ACQUIRE NXP”

* ‍ELLIOTT SAYS REVISED OFFER BY QUALCOMM TO NXP “REFLECTS A POSITIVE OUTCOME” AND NXP‘S “VALUE HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED” IN REVISED DEAL TERMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: